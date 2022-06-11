55-year-old coach wanted by PSG sporting director Luis Campos gives ‘green light’ to replace Pochettino despite Zidane rumors: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain's new sporting director Luis Campos is reportedly looking to appoint Nice manager Christophe Galtier as PSG's new manager. The Frenchman has also given the 'green light' to take the job as Mauricio Pochettino is set to depart the Parisians.

As per Foot Mercato, the Argentine manager will be sacked by the club soon and Campos wants Galtier to replace him.

The duo have worked together in the past at another Ligue 1 side, Lille. They both joined the club in 2017 before Campos left in 2020 after a change in ownership. Together, they built a base that helped Galtier lead Lille to win their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years in the 2020-21 season.

Galtier then resigned from the club and joined Nice last summer. It now appears that the Frenchman will manage PSG from next season.

Pochettino is set to depart the club after just a year and a half in charge. He joined the club in January of 2020 and led them to the Coupe de France trophy that season. He followed it up with a Ligue 1 title triumph in the 2021-22 season.

However, the Argentine has been unable to lead the Parisians to their first Champions League title. The French giants lost out in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid last season. The Argentine was even booed by a section of the Ligue 1 champions' fans.

Zinedine Zidane's advisor shuts down rumors of the Frenchman joining PSG

Mundo Deportivo journalist Ramon Fuentes reported on June 10 that Zinedine Zidane was close to being appointed as Paris Saint-Germain's new manager.

However, the former Real Madrid manager's advisor Alain Migliaccio rubbished these reports. He said (via L'Equipe):

“All these rumors circulating are unfounded. To date, I am the only person admitted to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor I have been contacted directly by the PSG owner. I'm not even sure that the Emir of Qatar is really interested in the arrival of Zinedine Zidane."

He added:

"I also strongly doubt that His Majesty the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is used to going through social networks or the media to manage his affairs and make crucial decisions concerning the future of PSG. I'm not even sure he's really interested in Zinedine Zidane's arrival."

Following Migliaccio's comments, Galtier appears more likely to replace Pochettino instead of Zidane. Many fans were hoping to see the Frenchman manage Lionel Messi and the Parisian club.

