7 PSG stars could be heading for January exit to fund Lionel Messi wages - Reports

As many as seven Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players could reportedly be sold in the January transfer window to fund the wages of Lionel Messi. These include the likes of Sergio Rico, Rafinha and Mauro Icardi amongst others.

PSG were very active during the summer transfer window prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Ligue 1 giants signed the likes of Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi to strengthen their squad.

However, these superstar signings have seen PSG's wage budget increase tremendously while also bolstering a squad too big for their liking. According to the Mirror, PSG's wage bill currently stands at €300 million with Messi earning the most at around €41 million per year.

This has prompted PSG to offload some of their fringe players in the upcoming January transfer window. Goalkeeper Sergio Rico is the first name expected to leave the Parc des Princes. The 28-year-old shot-stopper has struggled to find consistent game time since the arrivals of Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Another big name departure could be that of midfielder Rafinha. The former Barcelona star could leave PSG to find regular first-team football.

However, the biggest superstar rumored to be on the verge of leaving PSG is forward Mauro Icardi. The 28-year-old forward has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Lionel Messi. Icardi has failed to dislodge Messi, Neymar and Mbappe from the PSG frontline and has only made six starts in Ligue 1 this season.

Other players linked with an exit from PSG include the likes of Colin Dagba, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… 7 players set for PSG exits in January to help fund Lionel Messi wages 7 players set for PSG exits in January to help fund Lionel Messi wagesmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/QDQZ2GPXNy

Lionel Messi has made a slow start to his PSG career

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a slow start to his life in the French capital.

Messi has scored six goals and provided five assists in 15 appearances for PSG across all competitions. But it is worth noting that five of those six goals have come in the UEFA Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has struggled to find consistency in Ligue 1, having scored just once in the league.

Lionel Messi, however, is slowly turning his form around in Ligue 1. The 34-year-old forward has played the full 90 minutes in the last five games. All of his attacking contributions have come in these past five matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra