€70m-rated Real Madrid star prefers move to Liverpool over Manchester United - Reports

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool over Manchester United.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his contract with Los Blancos after the current season. However, talks of a possible contract renewal have hit a dead end, and the centre-back is ready to leave the Spanish giants.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been on the lookout for a central defender. Varane, with all the experience and silverware under his belt, seems to be a near-perfect candidate.

According to reports in Spanish publication ABC (via Anfield Central), Varane is keen on a move to Liverpool. The report also claims that Manchester United have already made contact with the 27-year-old's entourage, making the transfer saga all the more interesting.

The Real Madrid star is expected to cost around €70million, and the club will want to sell him in the upcoming transfer window rather than risk losing him on a free deal in the future.

Varane developed into one of the world's best centre-backs during his 10-year stint with Real Madrid. He has won four UEFA Champions League titles along with three La Liga championships in that time.

At 27 years of age, he also has another five to six years of top-level football left in him, making him an interesting prospect for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Manchester United in desperate need of a centre-back

Manchester United are in the market for a central defender to play alongside Harry Maguire

Manchester United are actively looking for a top centre-back to pair Harry Maguire with. Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe have all failed to impress the club management, making a centre-back signing one of their top priorities.

Raphael Varane has emerged as a strong candidate, with multiple reports claiming Manchester United are the favorites to sign him. His sale will also help Real Madrid, who are themselves in the market for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, generate transfer funds.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate. Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a fan of the 21-year-old, and the Merseyside giants are expected to make a summer move for the youngster.