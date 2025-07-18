AC Milan approach Manchester United over move to sign 22-year-old star: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund and are exploring the conditions of a deal for the 22-year-old. Hojlund, who joined United in 2023, has continued to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford, after having struggled to find his footing since a reported €77.8 million move from Atalanta.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are on the hunt for a striker and have identified Hojlund as a potential target. This interest in the Dane comes following the departures of Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham. Rossoneri are reportedly looking for an attacking profile that can fill the void left by the pair, as they are only left with Santiago Gomez. The report adds that a survey was even conducted to determine the feasibility of signing Hojlund.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with the forward who scored just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season. Meanwhile, Hojlund himself has allegedly expressed his interest in returning to Italy after AC Milan rivals Inter showed interest in him.

Hojlund is contracted with Manchester United until 2028, and his current market value stands at €35 million as per Transfermarkt. Manchester United have been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson in an attempt to bolster their attacking options.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Emiliano Martinez's reported move to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano shed light on the intensifying speculation that Manchester United are closing in on signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Recent reports claimed that the Red Devils have commenced talks over the potential signing of the Argentine to compete with Andre Onana. In the wake of the swirling rumors, Romano has now addressed United’s current position on the move.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel (via TEAMTALK):

“Manchester United have not made any bid. Aston Villa sources also guarantee that they’ve not received any official bid from Man Utd. Man Utd spoke to Martinez’s representatives several times to be informed about the situation of the player. But this already happened in June, it’s not yesterday or today or this week. In June they had conversations about the situation of Emi Martinez.

“Now Andre Onana is injured (hamstring strain), but it’s not a super long injury, [his recovery] is a matter of weeks. So let’s see how this conversation will continue but what’s important to say is at the moment there are still no club-to-club negotiations.

“But Man Utd are aware of the situation of Emi Martinez. He could be open to joining Man Utd even if they don’t play European football this season. This now depends on United but at the moment I’m not aware of any concrete negotiations or anything close to being completed.”

United have also been linked with a move for Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor after Onana picked up a hamstring injury just before their pre-season tour.

