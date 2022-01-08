AC Milan draw up transfer wish list as Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal players emerge as targets: Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United players have emerged as targets for Serie A giants AC Milan this month, according to reports in Italy.

AC Milan are keen to strengthen their options in defense before the end of the transfer window. Lille star Sven Botman is said to be their priority target, but the French club's valuation and Newcastle United's competition make things tough for the Rossoneri.

With Botman proving to be a difficult target, AC Milan have turned their attention to other options. According to Sky Sport Italia [via MilanNews.it], the Serie A giants have identified Arsenal's Pablo Mari, Chelsea's Malang Sarr and Manchester United's Eric Bailly as potential recruits this month.

Apart from these three, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is also said to be under consideration at San Siro. AC Milan could sign one of those players on loan with an option or obligation to buy, according to the aforementioned source.

Mari has only featured thrice for Arsenal this season and does not appear to have a place in Mikel Arteta's plans. Similarly, Sarr has also found playing time hard to come by at Chelsea, playing only six matches.

Bailly's situation at Manchester United is no different, having amassed just 487 minutes of playing time. Ake, though, has featured more often for Manchester City, making 14 appearances across all competitions.

Having spent the first half of the season on the fringes, the likes of Mari, Sarr and Bailly could be tempted by the possibility of becoming regular starters at AC Milan. However, it is unclear whether Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are willing to sanction a move for them.

It also remains to be seen who among the three is at the top of the Rossoneri's shortlist.

What are Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United's plans in the winter transfer window?

Arsenal are said to be pushing to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina during the ongoing winter transfer window. The Gunners are reportedly in the driving seat to land the striker should he leave the Italian club this month.

Chelsea are said to be in the market for a new left-back after Ben Chilwell suffered an injury setback. Everton star Lucas Digne is among those claimed to be under consideration at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, though, appear unlikely to sign anyone before the end of the transfer window. However, Anthony Martial could leave the club amidst interest from Sevilla and others.

