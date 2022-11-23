AC Milan remain interested in wantaway Chelsea star - Reports

AC Milan still retain an interest in signing Chelsea's wantaway winger Hakim Ziyech, as per Italian outlet Sport Mediaset.

Ziyech, 29, has endured somewhat of a nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Ajax in 2020 for €40 million.

He has struggled for game time under Graham Potter since the Englishman took over in early September, making just six appearances, one as a starter.

Milan are expected to return for the Moroccan winger in January after having tracked him throughout the summer.

Ziyech is said to be eager to leave Chelsea, with this desire potentially instrumental in the Rossoneri's chances of signing him.

Representatives of the attacker have already held talks with Stefano Pioli's side over a transfer. His price tag and wages will not be a problem for Milan.

He was also linked with a return to Ajax and a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but no move ensued for the Moroccan.

Ziyech has made 92 appearances for the Blues since arriving in west London, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

Transfermarkt values him at €17 million, and his contract expires in 2025.

Ziyech will concentrate on the Moroccan national team as he is part of the 26-man squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, his future may lie away from Stamford Bridge come January when the transfer window reopens.

Chelsea are not planning to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo looks unlikely to be heading to Stamford Bridge

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are not looking to sign Ronaldo, 37, who has become a free agent after leaving Manchester United.

The Portuguese striker has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Devils.

It came after a fractious relationship between the club and the player had grown.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Ronaldo in the summer, but then-manager Thomas Tuchel refused the operation to pursue him.

Blues owner Todd Boehly was interested in luring the former Real Madrid man to west London.

However, it appears this time around that Potter's side are concentrating on other targets such as RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea are also on the lookout for a new midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham and West Ham United captain Declan Rice are potential options.

Ronaldo has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

He left Old Trafford after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, where he ripped into the Red Devils.

