AC Milan set to hold talks with Chelsea for two stars in January - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Chelsea in view of a double swoop for Benoit Badiashile and Malang Sarr.

According to Calciomercatoweb.com (via MilanReports), the Rossonerri aren't looking to make any permanent signings in January. Thus, they are interested in securing loan deals and Badiashile is of interest.

The French defender has nursed several injury issues this season, making just one appearance in the Carabao Cup. He has remained on the bench in each of Chelsea's last four Premier League games.

However, there are doubts that the Blues will be willing to allow Badiashile, 22, to depart on loan to the San Siro. He arrived at Stamford Bridge just 10 months ago in a €38 million move from AS Monaco.

Sarr is another option for Milan and Chelsea could be more open to his departure. The 24-year-old hasn't made a single appearance this season and spent last season on loan at Monaco. His contract expires in 2025, but his lack of prominence in Mauricio Pochettino's side could see him heading for the exit door.

The French defender has made just 21 appearances since joining the west Londoners from OGC Nice in 2020. He also spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Primeira Liga side FC Porto.

Milan have recently done business with the Blues, signing Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from the Premier League outfit. The two European giants' strong relationship could be key in the Rossonerri's attempts to sign Badiashile or Sarr.

Tottenham Hotspur cool interest in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah's future is uncertain.

Sky Sports News (via SportsMole) reports that Tottenham Hotspur have put a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on the back burner. The English defender's fitness issues concern Spurs.

Chalobah is nursing a hamstring injury and isn't expected back in action until January at the earliest. He's yet to make an appearance this season and his future at Stamford Bridge was the subject of speculation this past summer.

The 24-year-old was linked with moves to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest. But, the versatile center-back remained with Chelsea once the transfer window slammed shut.

Tottenham are enduring a defensive injury crisis, with several first-team regulars sidelined. The likes of Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are on the injury list, handing Ange Postecoglou a massive headache.

However, it appears the Lilywhites are hesitant about pursuing Chalobah as they are concerned about his injury record. He made 33 appearances across competitions last season, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.