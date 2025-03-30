AC Milan set price on Rafael Leao as Chelsea meet his agents - Reports 

Chelsea will have to break the bank to sign Rafael Leao this summer, according to Calciomercato.com (via Football Italia). The Portuguese forward has registered 10 goals and nine assists from 40 games across competitions for AC Milan this season.

It was previously believed that Leao would leave the club if they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Rossoneri are ninth on the Serie A table after 29 games, nine points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

However, it now appears that Milan want to hold on to Leao even if they fail to secure Champions League qualification. The 25-year-old is under contract until 2028 and reportedly has a €175m release clause in his deal.

The Serie A giants won't entertain offers below €100m, which could pose a problem for Chelsea. The Blues are long-term admirers of the Portuguese and are planning to add him to their kitty this summer.

The London giants have endured an indifferent season under Enzo Maresca so far and are fourth on the league table after 29 games. With Joao Felix no longer part of plans, and Mykhaylo Mudryk sidelined after failing a dope test, Chelsea are expected to reinvest in the attack this summer.

The English side have their eyes on Leao for the job. They apparently reopened talks with Jorge Mendes, the player's agent, earlier this month to script a deal this summer.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Spanish forward?

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea remain interested in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, according to SPORT. The Spaniard is among the most talented forwards in European football at the moment and is already wanted by multiple clubs ahead of the summer.

Williams has registered nine goals and seven assists from 37 games across competitions this season. His efforts have earned him admirers at Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Tottenham Hotspur, among others.

Williams is under contract until 2027, but is expected to take the next step in his career this year. The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late, and the 22-year-old fits the bill.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel 'Fabrizio Romano,' the acclaimed journalist named Williams as the Blues' dream target. The Spaniard could be a superb addition to Enzo Maresca's squad and even be a cheaper alternative to Leao. With Jadon Sancho failing to impress (two goals in 29 games this season), Chelsea could opt to buy their way out of the purchase obligation in the deal and invest in Williams instead.

