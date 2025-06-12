After beating Arsenal to sign Leroy Sane, Galatasaray make ‘loan with option to buy’ offer for 25-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea this summer. They have made a loan with a buy option offer to the Blues.
As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are set to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich this summer. The winger was linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Turkish giants look set to snap him up. They are now interested in strengthening their goalkeeping department.
As per journalist Sami Yen Haber, Galatasaray have already made a loan offer for Petrovic. He reported on X (formerly Twitter):
"Galatasaray's first verbal offer for Petrovic is €5 million for a rental fee and a €15 million purchase option. Negotiations are ongoing."
Chelsea signed Petrovic from the New England Revolution in the summer of 2023. He made 31 appearances for them, keeping seven clean sheets. He was then sent out on loan to Strasbourg for the 2024-25 season, recording 10 clean sheets in 31 games across competitions.
He now appears set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. As per The Telegraph, Petrovic also asked not to be included in the Blues' squad for the FIFA Club World Cup this month. He hasn't traveled to the United States as he wants to move to a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper.
Former Chelsea winger slams decision to let star join Arsenal
Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to join Arsenal for a reported fee of £5 million this summer. He was on loan at Bournemouth last season and helped them keep nine clean sheets in 35 games across competitions.
Former Blues winger Shaun Wright-Phillips said that he doesn't understand the reason for selling Kepa to Arsenal. He believes the Spaniard could've become their first-choice goalkeeper. He said (via Metro):
"I’m confused. I don’t understand. It’s like nobody’s been watching Kepa this season. He’s been unbelievable. He is part of the reason why Bournemouth finished where they finished. The defence was outstanding, but Kepa was unbelievable, as well, I thought.
"I assumed while the season was going on that Chelsea didn’t need to buy a goalkeeper because Kepa was going back anyway, but that isn’t to be the case... So if Chelsea can get their defence like that, where they’re not making him make unnecessary saves he shouldn’t have to make, then I think Kepa is your man to keep. You don’t need to forage around."
Kepa is still the most expensive goalkeeper in the world after the west London side bought him for a reported fee of £72 million from Atletico Madrid in 2018. He made 163 appearances for them before spending the last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and Bournemouth, respectively.