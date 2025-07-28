After interest from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr, Chelsea make stance clear on Marc Cucurella transfer: Reports

Chelsea reportedly have no plans to sell Marc Cucurella amid interest from Al-Nassr, who are looking to bolster the squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues see the Spaniard as a key part of Enzo Maresca's side.

According to a report in Football London, Al-Nassr will have to look elsewhere as Chelsea are set to block any approach for Cucurella. The left-back is the next top target for the Saudi Pro League side after reportedly agreeing a deal to signing João Felix.

Maresca has put his trust in Cucurella and used the Spaniard more than any other player last season. The left-back played 54 matches in the season, spending over 5000 minutes on the pitch, and played a key role in the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup wins.

The Italian manager spoke about the Spaniard earlier this summer and said in May (via Football London):

“Cucu has a background with the Barcelona academy, La Masia. He grew up in a club where the philosophy or the idea that I like is similar. So the reason why Cucu is doing so good with us is also because we know him, what he can do and the way we like to play is exactly the way that is good for him. So it’s in both ways.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been looking to sign a left-back since the departure of Alex Telles. They were also linked with Flamengo star Ayrton Lucas earlier this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo convinced Chelsea star Joao Felix to join Al-Nassr - Reports

João Félix was reportedly looking for a new club this summer, just a year after joining Chelsea permanently, and was linked with a return to Benfica. However, Al-Nassr jumped in this week, reportedly agreeing a deal with Felix, and Foot Mercato report that Cristiano Ronaldo played a key part.

The Portuguese superstar is believed to have convinced the Chelsea forward that a place in the FIFA World Cup squad can be secured if he does well in the Middle East. The 40-year-old has already insisted that the league is among the best in the world and said last month (via ESPN):

"Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving but I believe that in this moment that we are in top five [leagues in the world] already. I still believe that we will continue to improve, and we have time and we have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time.

"I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi, they don't understand nothing about football say this league is not top five [in the world]. I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league they know what I am talking about."

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to play at the FIFA World Cup next year and is keen on ensuring that he has all the best Portugal players available. Felix has been highly rated since his days at Benfica, but has not managed to find his feet at Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, and AC Milan.

