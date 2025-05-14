After knocking out Barcelona to reach Champions League final, Inter Milan plot move for surprise Manchester United star to bolster squad: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly plotting a surprise move for Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee after knocking out Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League. The Serie A giants are set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UCL final on May 31.

Joshua Zirkzee joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024 for a reported €42.5 million from Italian side Bologna. However, Zirkzee's first season at Old Trafford was lukewarm, and he missed multiple games due to injuries. He has made 48 appearances for the Red Devils this season, contributing seven goals and three assists across competitions. It appears that Dutchman can now return to the Serie A after one season in the Premier League.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t GOAL), Champions League finalists Inter Milan are looking to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer. The Nerazzurri want to bring him in on loan in the beginning, with an option to buy. Coach Simone Inzaghi believes Zirkzee could fit in well in their attack alongside Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also keen on European glory this season as they are set to clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final. If both Inter and the Red Devils win the UCL and UEL, respectively, they could face each other in the UEFA Super Cup next season.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's move to Barcelona depends on the Catalans selling outcast Ansu Fati: Reports

According to 90 Min (h/t Team Talk), Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's potential move to Barcelona depends on the sale of Ansu Fati this summer. Rashford is reportedly keen on joining the Catalans following his six-month loan spell at Aston Villa since January this year.

The aforementioned report claims Barcelona were interested in signing Marcus Rashford in January. However, the deal did not go through as Ansu Fati refused to leave, which left no salary cap for the club. If Barcelona can sell Fati this summer, it could pave the way for Rashford's signing. The Catalans are keen on signing a new left winger, and the Englishman could be a great option.

This week, Barcelona sporting director acknowledged their overdependence on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who've been the backbone of their attack this season.

"We feel a lot of dependency on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Maybe we need players with similar profiles to give us more options in those areas," Deco said (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

If Barca can sign Rashford, it will give Hansi Flick more options in the attack and leave opportunities for Raphinha or Yamal to rest. The Englishman regained his form at Aston Villa in the last five months, although his season ended early due to a hamstring problem. He contributed four goals and six assists in 17 outings for the club across tournaments.

Yet, the Villans are reportedly unable to make a permanent move for him due to financial constraints, the report claims. However, if things go well, Rashford will be able to leave Manchester United to join Barcelona this summer.

