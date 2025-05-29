After rumored transfer talks with Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Hilal make €120 million-worth offer to sign Chelsea target: Reports

Al-Hilal have temporarily shifted focus from Cristiano Ronaldo to make a mouth-watering offer for Chelsea target Victor Osimhen, according to GOAL via FootMercato. However, the report adds that the Saudi club still have the option to sign CR7 this year.

Ad

The Portuguese superstar's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of next month and he hasn't signed a new deal. The 40-year-old recently shared a crytic message on social media suggesting that his time with the Riyadh-based club is coming to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, has no plans to hang up his boots yet, and has been linked with a move to Al-Hilal instead. The Saudi club are apparently willing to consider a move, although they are now trying to get Osimhen as well.

Ad

Trending

The Nigerian forward enjoyed a stunning loan stay with Galatasaray this season, registering 36 goals from 40 games. However, Napoli are ready to offload the 26-year-old this summer, and Al-Hilal are interested.

They are ready to offer him a three-year deal worth €120m to make the move to the Middle East. Interestingly, Osimhen was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer.

The Blues attempted to sign him until the final hours of the window, but the deal failed to materialize. The London giants also remain linked with the Nigerian this summer.

Ad

Will Chelsea make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke believes Chelsea should make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese superstar has shown no signs of slowing down this season, registering 35 goals from 41 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

Ad

Speaking to Gambling Industry News, as cited by GOAL, Yorke suggested that CR7 would be an upgrade on the options at Stamford Bridge.

“Yeah, why would you not? He can still do it. With his ambition and ability, if Chelsea are playing the way that they can and creating for him, he's still an incredible forward. I see no reason not to," said Yorke.

Ad

He continued:

“He's better than what Chelsea have currently got up front there. I can tell you that they're not the greatest team in that number nine position. So I could see why he's linked to that move. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't take a punt on it but it’s just a no-brainer.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered two goals and two assists from 17 appearances across competitions against the Blues in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More