Agent Pini Zahavi putting pressure on Bayern Munich to start negotiating with Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is putting pressure on Bayern Munich to let the superstar forward leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The 33-year-old's contract at the Allianz Arena expires next summer. Following the Bavarians' 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg in their final Bundesliga game of the season, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed that the Poland international had made his intentions clear about leaving the club.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, according to Sport Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, according to Sport 👀 https://t.co/jdKHTiWLzq

Following the Wolfsburg draw, Lewandowski told Sky Germany (as per SPORT1):

"It's quite possible that it was my last game for FC Bayern. Of course, I still have a year of contract. But I said that we have to find the best solution for both sides."

BBC Sport also reported that the legendary striker said:

"I won't sign a new contract."

According to SPORT1, Lewandowski's agent is putting pressure on the Bayern hierarchy to let his player join Barcelona this summer.

The Polish forward has been one of European football's top players over the past decade and has scored an incredible 50 goals in 46 games over the current campaign.

Since his move from Borussia Dortmund eight seasons ago, Lewandowski has won every single Bundesliga title with Bayern, as well as the Champions League title in 2020. He is the second top scorer in German top-flight history, behind only Gerd Muller.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Herbert Hainer (Bayern president): "Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and will play for us until then." Herbert Hainer (Bayern president): "Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and will play for us until then."

Oliver Kahn insists Lewandowski will stay at Bayern Munich until end of contract

According to The Times, as per The Mail, the Poland international has already agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona, with the report claiming that playing in Spain 'appeals' to the veteran.

However, Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn has insisted that the club will keep their talisman for next season, with the legendary shot-stopper claiming (via The Athletic):

“We know this alarmism from the past. It’s not something that causes us a headache. We made an offer to his agent. He rejected this offer. That’s his right. The fact is: He has a contract and he will fulfill it. We are very clear and consistent about that. That’s the way things are here at Bayern. There is no player above the club.”

The Bavarians have just claimed a historic 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, but fell well short in the Champions League as they were knocked out by La Liga side Villarreal at the quarter-final stage.

Bayern may face a difficult situation in the near future when it comes to player contracts, with Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry's deals also both expiring next June.

Edited by Diptanil Roy