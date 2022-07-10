Ajax set Antony and Lisandro Martinez price tags amid interest from Manchester United: Reports

Ajax have reportedly expressed their desire to raise £105 million from the sale of Antony and Lisandro Martinez, amid speculations linking both the players with Manchester United.

Martinez, who has three years left on his current deal at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window. The Red Devils recently placed an improved £43 million offer for the 24-year-old.

Antony has been at the top of new boss Erik ten Hag's transfer wishlist since last month. Manchester United recently offered £51 million for the 22-year-old but Ajax are said to be holding out for a fee of £67 million.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC John Murtough was never due to attend #mufc 's pre-season tour as he focuses on the transfers, in particular, to secure deals for Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. [ @TelegraphDucker John Murtough was never due to attend #mufc's pre-season tour as he focuses on the transfers, in particular, to secure deals for Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Antony. [@TelegraphDucker]

According to The Times (via Metro), Ajax are open to listening to offers for both Antony and Martinez and are keen to sell the pair for a joint £105 million fee. Ten Hag is said to be putting pressure on his board to raise the respective offers for Antony and Martinez.

Ever since his arrival, Ten Hag has been prioritizing the signing of a defender and a forward. If the deal for Antony does go through, he is expected to start on the right flank over Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga. Martinez is expected to provide competition to captain Harry Maguire, who suffered a poor campaign last time around.

The report also stated that the Dutchman had planned to have Antony and Martinez in his squad for the start of the club's pre-season preparations. So far, left-back Tyrell Malacia is the club's sole summer signing.

Manchester United are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Liverpool in their first pre-season friendly on July 12 in Thailand. The Red Devils will then face Melbourne Victory on July 15, Crystal Palace four days later and Aston Villa on July 23.

Manchester United set to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala?

According to Corriere della Sera (via TuttoMercatoWeb), Manchester United are reportedly keen to acquire the services of Argentine forward Paulo Dybala on a free transfer. The Red Devils are expected to be in touch with the player's representatives in London in the coming days.

Earlier, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer to pursue UEFA Champions League action at another club. As per ESPN, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the Portuguese attacker.

