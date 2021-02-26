Ajax star dreams of playing for Manchester United: Reports

According to MARCA, Ajax's Brian Brobbey dreams of playing for Manchester United in the Premier League. The 19-year-old rising star has quickly made a name for himself in the Eredivisie.

The Dutch youngster caught the eye of clubs across Europe when he bagged the winner against Lille in the Europa League. His 16 minutes off the bench helped Ajax to a 2-1 in the first leg.

Brobbey revealed his childhood dream of playing for the English giants Manchester United. With his contract expiring in the summer, a move to the Reds might be on the table.

As a child, Brian Brobbey dreamed of making his debut for Ajax and then moving to #mufc. Ajax director Marc Overmars said: "We have done everything possible to continue, but he prefers to play for another team." #mulive [marca] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 19, 2021

A potential stumbling block to his Manchester United move comes in the form of his agent, Mino Raiola, who has been at loggerheads with the Old Trafford outfit.

The super-agent has previously stated he will not bring players to Manchester United after disputes over Paul Pogba’s future.

If the move is completed, the Dutchman would find playing time scarce at Manchester United. He will compete with the likes of Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood for a place in the lineup.

The 19-year-old has proven to be deadly in front of goal. He has scored a whopping 84 goals in 103 games for the Ajax academy. Manchester United could add a player of his quality to bolster their squad.

Ajax hoping to keep Brobbey despite Manchester United dreams

AFC Ajax v Lille OSC - UEFA Europa League Round-of-32. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

Ajax confirmed earlier this month that Brian Brobbey chose to opt out of a new contract in the hopes of playing for another club. With his contract expiring in the summer, he will exit the club.

Ajax Director Marc Overmars claimed they tried their best to tie down the young forward with a new deal, the Dutchman has his heart set on playing for other clubs.

“It’s a shame. We have done everything possible to keep him going, but he prefers to play for another team. This story tires me, but it is his right," Overmars said.

Staat de deur tussen Brian Brobbey en Ajax nog op een kier? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UkfXlR2Pg9 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) February 19, 2021

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag remains hopeful that the youngster stays with the team. When quizzed about Brobbey’s future by in a post-match interview with ESPN, Ten Hag said:

“Of course. We fight for our players. If we are convinced that he is in the right place at Ajax and that the best is for him and Ajax, then we will fight for it,” the gaffer told ESPN in an interview.

“Brian is in good shape. He gives everything to Ajax and we want to keep him. The bond is strong, so there is a basis to try something,” the Ajax boss added.