Al-Ahli offer stunning release clause to Chelsea target Victor Osimhen in contract: Reports

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli have reportedly included an exit clause of £84 million in their deal to sign Chelsea-linked star Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 25, has been in the headlines since the end of last campaign after reportedly revealing his desire to depart Napoli this summer. The Nigerian, as a result, attracted serious transfer interest from the Blues.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have agreed to offload Osimhen to Al-Ahli for a package worth between £63 million and £67 million. The Saudi Arabian side have offered the striker a deal worth between £21 million-a-season and £25 million-a-season.

Al-Ahli, who roped in Eduoard Mendy from Chelsea for £16 million last summer, have included a sizeable release clause in their contract offer to Osimhen. The release clause is believed to be close to £84 million.

Should Osimhen complete his transfer to Al-Ahli, he would emerge as a crucial starter. He would push Roberto Firmino down the pecking order.

Osimhen, whose current Napoli contract is set to run out in June 2026, has established himself as one of the best forwards in the world in the past few seasons. He has scored 48 goals and registered nine assists in 71 overall outings for Napoli since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The west London outfit, on the other hand, have Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Armando Broja, and David Datro Fofana as their striking options.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Chelsea-Crystal Palace league encounter

In his column for BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton backed his former club to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 this Sunday (September 1). He wrote:

"Crystal Palace, a lot was made about Oliver Glasner coming in last season and the exciting brand of football. Chelsea are never far away from a crisis and they had everybody scrutinising the way they do the business in the market and their top-heavy squad. But Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer linked up superbly [in a 6-2 Premier League away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers] last week."

Expand Tweet

Sutton, who represented the Blues 39 times as a player, concluded:

"Palace will be quite expansive but I think that will suit [the hosts]. Chelsea's tails are up, I think they'll down the Eagles."

Chelsea, who finished sixth in the Premier League last campaign, have recorded one win and one loss in the ongoing 2024-25 league season.

Enzo Maresca's outfit are on a 13-match winning streak against Crystal Palace, who are winless in the league this term, in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback