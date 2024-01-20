Steven Gerrard looking to raid Liverpool's Premier League rivals in attempt to replace Jordan Henderson: Reports

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq have reportedly approached Everton about signing Abdoulaye Doucoure as they look to replace former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Doucoure is one of Faris Ad-Dahna's top targets to replace Henderson. The England international made an abrupt departure from Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, joining Eredivisie giants Ajax.

Henderson came to an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract. He'd only been at the Saudi Pro League club since last summer but struggled to adapt.

This has left Gerrard light of options in midfield amid his side's poor showing so far this season. They sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League, with six wins and as many defeats in 19 games.

It appears the Liverpool legend is looking to do business with their Merseyside rivals Everton. Al-Ettifaq have also approached the Mali international's representatives about a potential move.

However, Doucoure has been pivotal for Sean Dyche's Toffees this season and they consider him a key player. He's made 21 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Doucoure isn't the only midfielder Al-Ettifaq are targeting as a replacement for Henderson. They are also reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Seko Fofana on loan.

Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson touched on a difficult recent period after completing his move to Ajax

The Englishman struggled in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson's quick exit from the Saudi Pro League has been wrapped in controversy. The veteran English midfielder had received mass criticism for his move to Al-Ettifaq due to concerns over human rights in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old had been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ movement while at Anfield in the Premier League. This was a significant issue for him during his short spell in Saudi in which he managed five goals in 19 games across competitions.

The 2020 Premier League champion appeared to suggest so after joining Ajax (via Liverpool Echo):

"It’s been a difficult year or so for the club, on and off the field, but that’s the same for me in the past six months. Hopefully we can help each other, come together and help each other go forward and try to be as successful as possible in the near future."

The former Liverpool man joins an Ajax side who have endured a challenging year having finished third in the Eredivisie table last season. They started this season poorly, losing five of their opening eight league games.

However, John van 't Schip's arrival at the Johan Cruyff Arena in October has seen a dramatic turnaround in results. They've climbed up the Eredivisie table, sitting fifth after 17 games with four wins in their last five outings.