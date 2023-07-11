Al-Hilal confident of beating PSG and Barcelona in race to sign 28-year-old star with €220 million transfer package: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly confident of beating Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

As per a report in CBS Sports, Silva too is open to joining the Saudi Arabian side this summer. He wants to take up a new challenge in his career and believes a move to the Middle East can be good for him.

Al-Hilal are currently in talks with the Portuguese and have offered him a three-year deal worth €50 million per season. They are also prepared to pay the Premier League champions a €70 million fee for the transfer.

PSG and Barcelona are involved in a transfer race to sign the Portuguese star this summer but are yet to agree on a deal with the Cityzens.

Barcelona are not in a financial position to make an official bid and are hoping that Silva will wait for them to raise funds. PSG have been pushing to get him in after Lionel Messi left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Silva still has two years left on his City contract, who are also trying to tie him down on a fresh deal.

Barcelona and PSG target keen on starting new project

Bernardo Silva has insisted that he wants to try a new challenge. He spoke to Record during the 2022/23 season and stated that he wants to try another league before returning to Benfica later in his career.

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project," he said.

Bernardo Silva added:

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

Manchester City have already lost Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona this summer after he left following the expiry of his contract.

