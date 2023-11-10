Al-Hilal to deregister Neymar Jr as they plot move for new foreign player in January - Reports

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal are reportedly planning to deregister their injured star attacker Neymar to sign a new foreign player when the transfer window reopens in January.

Neymar, 31, injured his hamstring in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay. The striker, who went under the knife on Thursday to treat his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, is expected to be out for the season.

Under Saudi League rules, clubs cannot have more than eight foreign players in their squad. If Al-Hilal deregister Neymar for the season, they will be able to sign another foreign player.

Apart from Neymar, the seven other foreign players in their roster are goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Ruben Neves (Portugal), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic (both Serbia), Malcolm and Michael (both Brazil).

As per GOAL (via Saudi Arabian outlet Arriyadiyah), Al-Hilal are set to deregister Neymar so that they can land a foreign left-back to bolster Jorge Jesus' side. Of course, the Brazilian will be reintegrated back to the squad when he likely returns from injury in the 2024-25 season.

How has Neymar fared for Al-Hilal this season?

Al-Hilal attacker Neymar

Al-Hilal attacker Neymar has had a mixed start to life in Saudi Arabia with the league leaders. The 32-year-old, who arrived on a €90 million move from PSG this summer, has one goal and three assists in five games across competitions.

The lone goal(against FC Nassaji) came in two outings in the AFC Champions League, while Neymar has contributed three assists in as many Saudi Pro League games without scoring. His exploits have seen Al-Hilal move to the top of the league standings, leading second-placed Al-Nassr by seven points, having played a game more.

Jorge Jesus' side are on a five-game winning streak in the league, including a 2-0 home win over Al-Taawoun on Friday. Mitrovic and Mohammed Kanno were the scorers for the league leaders.

In the AFC Champions League, Al-Hilal lead Navbahor on goal difference after four games. Both sides have qualified for the next round.