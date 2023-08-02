Al-Hilal plotting world-record move for Premier League superstar after failing to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly considering making a world-record bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Kylian Mbappe.

TEAMTalk reports that Al-Za'eem are contemplating a monster bid for Kane and could therefore hijack Bayern Munich's move for the England captain. The 29-year-old has been the subject of talks between the Bundesliga giants and Tottenham.

Bayern have failed with two bids worth as much as £70 million including add-ons so far for the prolific frontman. There is still a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs, despite negotiations between Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Bavarian executives taking place.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal could now enter the race for Kane, and a bid of £200 million will likely be enough for Levy to accept. Bayern are unlikely to offer that amount of money for the striker, who has a year left on his contract.

The Saudi outfit recently missed out on PSG forward Mbappe after offering a staggering £259 million world-record bid. The Frenchman rejected the move, and they will now have to switch their focus elsewhere.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is another striker in Al-Hilal's sights, with the Nigerian the subject of an £120 million bid. However, this fell short of the Serie A side's valuation of their top scorer and it remains to be seen if they will up their offer.

Kane's future at Tottenham has long been in doubt due to the Lilywhites' lack of trophy success. They have failed to win a trophy since 2008, and their iconic No.10 desires silverware as he approaches his thirties.

The English striker has been one of Europe's deadliest forwards over the years. He bagged 32 goals and five assists in 49 games across competitions last season. This took his overall tally for Spurs to 280 goals and 64 assists in 435 games, but he is still without a trophy.

PSG have their sights on Harry Kane as Mbappe's potential replacement

Harry Kane is on PSG's wishlist.

PSG reportedly still feel they are in the race for Kane if Tottenham do decide to cash in on him this summer. That's according to Sky Sports, who allude to the strong relationship between Spurs chairman Levy and Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are not willing to get involved in a bidding war for the striker. Hence, if Al-Hilal were to make a world-record bid for the England international, it's unlikely that Luis Enrique's side would rival it.

A potential move for Kane comes with massive doubt over the future of Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the deadline for the Frenchman to activate the option to extend his contract with PSG until 2025 has expired. The Parisians have placed him on the transfer list as he continues to refuse to extend his contract that expires next year.

Mbappe stunned the higher-ups in Paris when he informed them he wouldn't be triggering the one-year option in his contract. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season and was vital to their Ligue 1 title triumph.