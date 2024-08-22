Al-Hilal reach agreement to sign Manchester City star - Reports 

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. As reportedly by City Report on X (formerly Twitter), the Saudi Pro League holders have agreed on a deal in excess of €35 million for the Portugal international.

Cancelo's future at Manchester City has been up in the air for a long time now since falling out with Pep Guardiola after the FIFA World Cup 2022. He has been out on loan from the Etihad since January 2023 and clearly had no future at the club.

The Portugal international joined the Sky Blues in the summer of 2019 from Juventus in a deal worth £27.4 million plus Danilo who joined the Old Lady in exchange. He quickly became a key player under Pep Guardiola and played a key role in the Cityzens' dominance in English and European football.

Trending

Cancelo made a total of 154 appearances during his time at Manchester City scoring nine goals and providing 21 assists. He won eight trophies during his time at the Etihad including three back-to-back Premier League titles.

The versatile and technically gifted full-back had a mixed season on loan at Barcelona last time out contributing four goals and five assists in 42 games. The Blaugrana were reportedly interested in a permanent deal to land the 30-year-old but are now set to miss out on his signature to Al-Hilal.

Manchester City considering a move for Japan international: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly considering a move for Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi. As claimed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Celtic attacker has emerged as a shock option for the Premier League holders.

The Cityzens' top priority, however, remains Ilkay Gundogan who looks set for a sensational return to the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options with a move for Furuhashi. Romano posted on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester City are considering a move for Kyogo Furuhashi from Celtic, one of the options for winger position. Initial talks took place this week as @hughmurray1894 and @samlee reported. ⚠️ City want to get Ilkay Gündogan deal done as priority… and then decide on winger."

Furuhashi has been exceptional for Celtic since joining the Hoops in the summer of 2021 from Vissel Kobe. He has contributed with 73 goals and 16 assists in 135 appearances for the Scottish giants to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback