Al Hilal set date to announce Lionel Messi before reaching agreement - Reports

Al Hilal reportedly want to announce the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi on June 6.

According to SPORT, the Saudi Pro League giants have set this as the date to have Messi's final yes wrapped up and to formulate plans for the announcement. They do so in preparation to share the groundbreaking news of the Argentine icon's arrival.

The 35-year-old is set to make a decision over his next club destination when PSG's season concludes. He is set to make his final appearance in Parisian colors today (June 3) when his side clash with Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes. Messi wants to make the decision shortly so that it doesn't turn into a long-running transfer saga.

Barcelona are still interested in sealing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's return to Camp Nou. However, they are not currently in a position to offer him a final offer while Al Hilal are pulling out all the stops to secure his signature.

Al-Za'eem are prepared to make Lionel Messi the highest-paid player in the world, trumping his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo's €200 million per year deal with Al Nassr. They are putting a €400 million per year salary proposal on the table.

Messi has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 40 games across competitions. His arrival at King Fahd International Stadium will be a massive boost not only for Saudi football but also Ramon Diaz's team. They have finished the season third, behind Ronaldo's Al Nassr who finished second.

Sergio Ramos is following Lionel Messi out of the PSG exit door

Sergio Ramos (right) is also departing PSG.

Sergio Ramos will also be leaving PSG when his contract expires at the end of June. The club have confirmed that the veteran Spanish defender will be heading out of the Parc des Princes and he will join Lionel Messi as a free agent.

The Real Madrid legend joined the Parisians on a free transfer in 2021. He struggled with fitness issues during his debut season with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Ramos has become a mainstay in Christophe Galtier's side this season. He has featured 44 times across competitions, chipping in with four-goal contributions and helping his side keep 13 clean sheets.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Saudi Pro League clubs have already started approaching the 37-year-old. Hence, Ramos may be quickly reunited with Lionel Messi in the Middle East.

Poll : 0 votes