Al Hilal set to make fresh move for Manchester United star in the summer - Reports

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly set to launch a fresh move for Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

Football Transfers cite reports from Portuguese outlet Record that claim Fernandes is set to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League. Al-Hilal are one of the clubs notably interested in the Portuguese playmaker.

The 29-year-old has long been one of Manchester United's protagonists and was appointed club captain last summer. He's been in fine form this season, posting seven goals and as many assists in 31 games across competitions.

Al-Hilal reportedly made an astronomical offer to sign Fernandes in the January transfer window but he turned it down. The Portugal international has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

The prior source claims that Manchester United could consider parting ways with Fernandes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS now take control of the club's sporting decisions. They will look to mark a new era at the club following their purchase of a 25% stake in the Old Trafford outfit.

However, Fernandes is one of Erik ten Hag's most important players, always available and putting in consistent performances. His manager said that he was an example for his fellow teammates (via Planet Sport):

"I think he is the example, and that you have to suffer and you have to sacrifice when you want to play on the top level, you want to achieve something."

The Saudi Pro League is on the rise following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January 2023. Several European superstars have followed the former Manchester United star to the Middle East, including Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Bruno Fernandes has been surprised by Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo's breakout season

Bruno Fernandes is thrilled with the English teenager's progression.

Fernandes has had a new midfield partner this season as Kobbie Mainoo has forged his way into Ten Hag's first team. The 18-year-old has majorly impressed and scored a memorable last-gasp winner in a 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (February 1).

Manchester United's captain was well aware of Mainoo's talent having previously watched him play for the club's U18s. But, he admitted the team were astounded at his quick development (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a big talent. I have seen it in the past. I saw him play for the Under-18’s two or three years ago and I said to a friend who was in Manchester and wanted to see some youth games, I said at the time the name of Kobbie [was one to watch]. We didn't know he was going to be this talent and this player."

Mainoo has been a regular under Ten Hag this season, making 13 appearances across competitions, and scoring two goals. Reports claim that United want to seal his long-term future at the club by offering a new deal to ensure potential transfer interest doesn't arise.