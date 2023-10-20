Al-Hilal to target Neymar Jr's ex-PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe following the Brazilian's ACL injury - Reports

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are reportedly Al-Hilal's top targets to replace their former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Neymar who is set for months on the sidelines.

Saudi newspaper Alriyadh (via Football Transfers) reports that Mbappe and Messi are lined up as replacements for Neymar. The 31-year-old ruptured his ACL and tore his meniscus during Brazil's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier (October 18).

Lionel Messi, 36, is best placed to replace his former PSG teammate at Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League giants tried signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the summer but he opted to join MLS side Inter Miami.

However, the Herons failed to reach the MLS playoffs and Al-Za'eem are weighing up a potential loan offer. The Argentine icon has been in excellent form for Inter Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

Al-Hilal reportedly offered Messi a staggering deal worth between €400-500 million. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to DRV PNK citing family reasons.

The Saudi giants are set to retarget the legendary forward and take a different approach to negotiations to ensure success. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with David Beckham's co-owned MLS side.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is out of contract next summer and will become a free agent as things stand. Al-Hilal also targeted last season's Ligue 1 top goalscorer in the summer to no avail.

The 24-year-old isn't enticed by the prospect of playing in Saudi despite the lucrative sums of money on offer. Real Madrid remains Mbappe's most likely destination and he also doesn't hold a good relationship with his former PSG teammate Neymar.

The French superstar was banished from the Parisans' first team after informing them he didn't want to commit his future to the club. However, positive talks were held and he's been in scintillating form this season with eight goals in nine games across competitions.

Lionel Messi on PSG's fans treatment of him, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

The formidable trio were unable to shine at the Parc des Princes.

It's fair to say that Lionel Messi didn't hold the fondest of relationships with PSG fans during his two years at the Parc des Princes. The two-time Ligue 1 champion joined the Parisians as a free agent after leaving Barcelona in 2021.

Messi's arrival was expected to finally end the Paris giants' long wait for UEFA Champions League glory. That didn't happen with PSG crashing out in the last 16 during both his seasons at the club.

The Argentine legend was occasionally booed during his spell at the Parc des Princes. He touched on this following his exit in the summer (via RMCSport):

"There was a rift with a large section of the Paris crowd. Of course it wasn't my intention. But these are things that have already happened with Mbappé and Neymar too, it's their way of doing things."

Lionel Messi bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions for PSG. Neymar joined the Argentina captain in departing the Parc des Princes this past summer, joining Al-Hilal for €90 million.