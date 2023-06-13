Al-Nassr believe Chelsea star can be a 'provider of chances' to Cristiano Ronaldo if he completes summer move - Reports

Saudi giants Al Nassr have reportedly pinpointed Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech as a potential provider of chances for Cristiano Ronaldo amid a potential move.

Standard Sport's Nizaar Kinsella reports that Ziyech has been the subject of an approach from the top four clubs in Saudi football. He adds that Al-Alami views the Morrocan as a potential asset to help provide more assists for Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon has been at Mrsool Park since January and has impressed in Saudi. The 38-year-old has netted 14 goals in 19 games across competitions for Al Nassr.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to help guide Faris Najd to the Saudi Pro League title. They missed out by five points to Al Ittihad, although they did finish with a higher goalscoring tally.

Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and his future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt. The 30-year-old started just nine of 24 games this season, providing three assists.

The Morrocan was heralded as one of Europe's best creative wingers during his time at former club Ajax. He provided 81 assists in 165 appearances at Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ziyech has two years left on his contract but could become the latest high-profile name to head to the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival has been the catalyst for an injection of world-class talent in the Middle East.

His former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema and Ziyech's Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante have joined Saudi champions Al Ittihad. It seems the Saudi league have next set its sights on the Blues attacker.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was dissuaded on a move for Cristiano Ronaldo by Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick advised Tuchel not to sign Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Chelsea when he was being mooted for a departure from Manchester United last summer. The Portuguese icon seemingly wanted to play Champions League football, a competition the Red Devils failed to qualify for.

However, former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was reportedly advised not to target Ronaldo by his former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The German coach took temporary charge at Old Trafford during the 2021-22 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 24 goals in 39 games across competitions during that season but was criticized for his pressing inabilities. It is reported that Chelsea had identified the legendary forward as an option to bolster their attack until Tuchel spoke to Rangnick.

The current Austria national team coach held somewhat of a frosty relationship with Ronaldo. The latter has since slammed his former club's decision to appoint him in an interim role.

