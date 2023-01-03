Al Nassr looking to unite Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and a Real Madrid legend in Saudi Arabia - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr have reportedly set their sight on luring in Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric. The Saudi Arabian side are keen to bolster their squad and see the two legendary footballers as their next targets.

According to a report in MARCA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Sergio Ramos is the latest on the club's wishlist. They want the defender to join soon and are ready to push for a transfer.

They are also interested in Real Madrid star Modric, who has entered the final six months of his contract at the club. The Croatian is keen to continue playing at the Santiago Bernabeu and could reject the move.

Modric is yet to pen a new deal at Real Madrid, but manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that there is a verbal agreement for a lifetime contract. He told the media last year:

"Luka Modric has not signed the contract renewal yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Real Madrid."

The Croatian did not speak about his future at the club level when quizzed in Qatar but has admitted that he wants to continue with the national side until EURO 2024. He wants to keep playing at the highest level and said:

"About my future. I don't know if I will play at Euro 2024 in Germany. We will see. I need to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team. I am happy. I still think I can perform at a high level."

"He was a leader on and off the pitch" - Real Madrid star on Cristiano Ronaldo

Luka Modric was full of praise for former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Modric and Ronaldo forged a devastating partnership that helped the La Liga giants win the UEFA Champions League twice in a row.

The Portuguese forward has netted 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 games. He also finished top-scorer three times and won the Player of the Year in 2013-14.

He hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best he has ever played with and said:

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world.

"In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch. It was such a pleasure to play with him all these years and to win so many trophies together. For me, the best player I played with, definitely."

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be officially unveiled by his new club Al Nassr on Tuesday, January 3.

