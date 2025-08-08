Al-Nassr open talks to sign Arsenal target as they look to bolster Cristiano Ronaldo-led squad - Reports

Al-Nassr have reportedly initiated talks to sign Arsenal target Kingsley Coman to bolster their squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Bayern Munich star is the next big target for the Saudi Pro League side after sealing the move for Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez.

Ad

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Al-Nassr are in direct contact with Bayern Munich and are pushing to get the winger. They want to add another forward to the squad and see the Frenchman as the ideal signing.

Coman is in the final two years of his contract at Bayern Munich, but has told Sky Sport Germany that he wants to stay at the Allianz Arena. The Frenchman was quizzed about his future amid Arsenal interest earlier this year, and he said:

Ad

Trending

"I said I'd like to stay. I have two years left on my contract, that's simple. And football is like this: If you have a contract and you feel good, you can stay. The coach always said: 'I need you, I need you fit, I need you good.'"

Mikel Arteta was reportedly keen on signing Coman as he looks to add left-wing options. Tottenham were also linked with the winger, but the Bayern Munich star has shown no interest in making a switch to the Premier League.

Ad

Vincent Kompany has also publicly backed the winger, but interest from Al-Nassr could alter the situation. Coman's stance on the Saui Pro League move is yet to be reported, but a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo would see Jorge Jesus' squad add more firepower in their attack.

They were interested in signing Darwin Nunez and Bruno Fernandes this season, after Jhon Duran left the club on loan to Fenerbahce after just six months at the club. They have added Joao Felix from Chelsea, while Inigo Martinez is set to strengthen the defense once he completes his free move from Barcelona.

Ad

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Viktor Gyokeres joining Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media this week and hailed Viktor Gyokeres as a special player. The Portuguese superstar believes Sporting CP will now need to adapt after selling the striker to Arsenal, but backed new signing Luis Suarez to do well. He said (via O Jogo):

"I hope it's a competitive league. I always hope for the best and that Sporting can be champions again. Gyokeres? We only miss those who are there, that's what they say. I believe Sporting will be competitive."

Ad

"Gyokeres was a special player, but the team will have to adapt. I believe Suárez, who arrived from Almeria, is an excellent forward. Harder is also a good player, young, and needs time. I saw the Super Cup; Sporting performed well against Benfica, but they didn't win because they couldn't—that's football."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were also linked with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli this summer. However, a move has not materialized, and the Brazilian remains at the Emirates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More