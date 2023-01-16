Al-Nassr in talks to complete deal for Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammate this week: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly in discussions to snap up Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Navas, 36, has fallen behind the pecking order at the Parc des Princes in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since Gianluigi Donnarumma's arrival from AC Milan last summer, the Costa Rican has been speculated to secure a permanent transfer away from Christophe Galtier's outfit.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner, Navas was linked with a switch to Napoli earlier this summer. However, he failed to seal a move and remained in Paris as a second-choice shot-stopper, featuring in just one Coupe de France game for the Ligue 1 champions since then.

Keylor Navas @NavasKeylor Cada entrenamiento es importante. Siempre dando el máximo! Pura vida! Cada entrenamiento es importante. Siempre dando el máximo! Pura vida! https://t.co/562vRzPdMg

According to MARCA, Al-Nassr have begun their negotiations to rope in Navas before the end of the ongoing week. The former Levante star is considered to be a priority for the Saudi Pro League outfit this January.

Navas, who has a contract until June 2024 at PSG, played alongside Ronaldo for four years at Real Madrid between 2014 and 2018. The pair helped Los Blancos lift 11 trophies, including one La Liga title.

Ronaldo, 37, secured a free transfer to Al-Nassr earlier this month after he had his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual agreement in November last year. Penning a deal until June 2025 at Mrsool Park, he is set to earn a staggering €200 million in wages every year.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo's ready for the next chapter Cristiano Ronaldo's ready for the next chapter 🐐 https://t.co/o6LQQn13bU

Borussia Dortmund star tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr

In his Sky Germany column, Germany and Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus shared his thoughts on the recent transfer rumors involving Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus and Al-Nassr. He wrote:

"I'm not so sure about Marco Reus playing for Borussia Dortmund next season. Apparently, there is interest from Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia. And if this club makes an offer, it will certainly be a financial opportunity that Reus will and must think about. I would if I were him. And yes, I can well imagine him cashing in for one more time before the end of his career."

Backing Reus to secure a transfer to Saudi Arabia, Matthaus added:

"He is a Dortmund legend, captain, has given everything for this great club over many years. He's turning 34 and can't be sure he'll be on the pitch all the time for BVB in the future. That's normal. I think there's more than a chance that Marco will be hunting for goals alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next campaign."

