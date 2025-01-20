Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United in 48 hours after phone call from 55-year-old coach: Report

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho could leave Manchester United in the ongoing January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport (via Football 365). Napoli are keen on signing Garnacho, and head coach Antonio Conte has even made a phone call to the player, detailing his plans. A move could be afoot in 48 hours.

Garnacho became Napoli's primary target in the ongoing window after they lost winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. The report also mentions that Napoli can pay as much as €60 million for Garnacho, and United are keen to capitalize on the situation to the best of their interests.

United's hierarchy is keen on providing head coach Ruben Amorim with reinforcements in the winter window, but they need to sell players before signing new ones. Garnacho's potential sale will count as pure profit for the club since he is an academy product, and will help them with Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna also suggested on Saturday, January 18, that they wanted to sign Garnacho in the ongoing window.

“We are making some assessments, he is an important player, but he is not ours. We must not get carried away even if we know that an important player has left, a top player as the manager defined him and therefore the expectations are high. But we will do something on Napoli’s terms,” said Manna (via Football365).

Alejandro Garnacho could be reunited with former Manchester United players at Napoli

If Garnacho does join Napoli from Manchester United, he will be reunited with two former players of the club - Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay. The duo have been important players for Conte this season, helping Napoli climb to the top of the Serie A table with 50 points.

While Lukaku has scored eight goals and bagged seven assists in 21 matches across all competitions this season, McTominay has been a vital player at the heart of Napoli's midfield. The 28-year-old has played 20 matches across all competitions, and scored six goals and bagged two assists.

Garnacho, meanwhile, has been in fine form himself for Manchester United, scoring eight goals and assisting five times in 32 matches across all competitions. Amorim's side now sit 13th in the league table after their disheartening 1-3 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19.

