Alexander Isak makes decision regarding return to Newcastle camp after Liverpool's bid to sign him was rejected: Reports

Liverpool target Alexander Isak is set to return to England next week after training alone at Real Sociedad amid intense transfer speculation. The Newcastle United star is reportedly trying to push for a departure, but will now rejoin the Magpies ahead of the new season.

According to David Ornstein on The Athletic, Isak will return to the United Kingdom this weekend, while the majority of the Newcastle first team are in Asia on their pre-season tour. They next face Tottenham Hotspur in South Korea on Sunday, August 3, before flying back.

Eddie Howe was recently asked about Isak training with Sociedad, and the Newcastle United manager admitted that he had no official update from the club or the player. He added that the news reached him only through media reports and said (via Metro):

"We just try to do what we think is right. I can't talk about other clubs, that's not for me to say. I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective, it's difficult for me to go into any detail. The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex."

Liverpool launched a move for Isak earlier this week, but Newcastle United swiftly rejected the bid. They were unhappy with the £110 million offered, and reports suggest they want close to £140 million to sell the striker.

Newcastle United legend send strong message to Liverpool target

Alan Shearer sent a strong message to Alexander Isak and Newcastle United before Liverpool launched a bid for the striker. The Premier League Hall of Famer believes that the Magpies should get the best deal possible, as no player is bigger than the club. He said (via GOAL):

"Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can't happen, then it is what it is. You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150 million ($203m), and if he really, really wants to go, you can't step in his way.

"Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and if there's no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible and if someone's prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future. There's no individual bigger than the football club."

Al-Hilal are also said to be interested in signing the striker, who is keen on moving to Liverpool.

