Alexander Isak set to join Liverpool; total fees and other details involved comes to light: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. The Premier League champions have been chasing the Sweden international all summer, and have got a fee agreed with hours left in the transfer window.

Ad

According to a report by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Newcastle United have agreed a £130 million fee to sell Isak to Liverpool. The Reds will be paying £125 million, without any add-ons, thus making it a Premier League record.

Chelsea's £106 million deal to sign Enzo Fernandez was the most expensive signing, as Mosies Caicedo's £115 million deal and Florian Wirtz's £116 million transfer have add-ons included in them, per the report.

Isak is set to undergo his medical on Monday, September 1 and complete the move to Anfield on deadline day. The striker has sat out of all of Newcastle United's pre-season and Premier League games so far this season.

Ad

Trending

The Magpies manager, Eddie Howe, spoke to the media earlier this month and admitted that he wanted a swift decision and said:

“I’ve not been party to talks on this for a long time now. I’ve been preparing the team and giving all my energy to the players that want to play for Newcastle. I think that is where my energy is best put at the moment. We want clarity, we want to move forward, we want the narrative to change because we’re in the start of the season now.”

Ad

Liverpool have also signed Hugo Etikie to bolster their attack this summer. They agreed a €91 million (£79 million) deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for the striker, who was also a target for Newcastle United.

Liverpool target Alexander Isak vowed not to play for Newcastle United again

Liverpool target Alexander Isak released a statement earlier in August, posting on his Instagram that he will not play for Newcastle United. He claimed that the Magpies had broken the promise of letting him leave this summer and said:

Ad

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Liverpool are also chasing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on deadline day. The Englishman played in the 3-0 win for the London side at Villa Park and scored against Aston Villa, in what could be his final match for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More