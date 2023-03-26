"All possible means" - Qatar send emphatic Lionel Messi transfer message to PSG amid Barcelona return rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners in Qatar have reportedly sent a message to the club's hierarchy to extend Lionel Messi's contract amid Barcelona links.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Qatar Sports Investments, which backs the Parisian club, have asked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to work on the Argentine's extension with immediate effect.

The forward is currently in the final months of his current contract with the French club as it expires in the summer. Barca, meanwhile, are working on bringing club legend Messi back to the club as well.

The Mundo Deportivo report claimed regarding the message that PSG have received from Doha:

“From Doha, the capital of Qatar and where those who really rule at PSG reside, they have given orders to Al-Khelaifi, the president of the Parisian club, to tie up Messi's extension by all possible means.”

The Argentine ace joined the Ligue 1 side back in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his deal due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 66 matches.

He is, meanwhile, widely regarded as Barcelona's greatest-ever player. He scored 672 assists and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the club, winning numerous trophies.

The Argentine's exit from the Catalan club was an unceremonious affair. The Blaugrana, though, are keen to bring the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner back to Camp Nou.

His renewal with the French club is in a complicated state. It is understood that the 35-year-old wants to get a clear idea of the club's future plans before committing to a new deal.

Real Madrid legend named former Barcelona rival and current PSG star Lionel Messi as his toughest-ever rival

During Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona, the Argentine was a direct rival to Real Madrid legend Marcelo. The pair engaged in multiple face-offs over the years.

The Brazilian full-back has now named the PSG man as his toughest-ever opponent. Speaking to The Athletic, Marcelo claimed (via GOAL):

“Messi is incredible, the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. We all know the quality he has even now, aged 35, and before it was the same. El Clasico has always been one of the best games to watch and play. I was lucky enough to have featured in one of the best eras of Clasicos. But it wasn’t just Messi, there were other players who were also incredible.”

Marcelo left Real Madrid a year after the Argentine forward's move from Barcelona to PSG. The Brazilian fullback joined Olympiacos before joining his boyhood club Fluminese.

Poll : 0 votes