Amid rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr eyeing move for Ferran Torres from Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano delivers update on transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are not working to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have linked the Spaniard with a move to the Saudi Pro League club.

Ad

Torres was in and out of the Catalans' starting XI last season, registering 19 goals and seven assists from 45 games in all competitions. However, only 19 of them were starts, and his situation with the LaLiga champions may not change in the upcoming campaign either.

The 25-year-old remains linked with a transfer away from Barcelona at the moment, and Al-Nassr have been named as a possible destination. The Saudi club extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in June this year, and are now working to improve their squad.

Ad

Trending

A new forward is apparently on their agenda after missing out on silverware once again last season. Torres is a proven name in the European circuit, and it was previously believed that Al-Nassr are planning to take him to the Middle East this summer.

Barcelona are facing financial distress at the moment, and the Saudi club have the finances to tempt them with a lucrative offer for the Spaniard. However, Romano has now clarified that Torres is not on Al-Nassr's agenda right now.

Ad

Instead, the Riyadh-based club remain focused on Kingsley Coman, who looks set to join them from Bayern Munich this summer. Torres, meanwhile, is not eyeing a move away from Camp Nou either.

Will former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez is all set to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season, Al-Nassr have confirmed. The Spanish defender was outstanding for the Catalans last season, helping them secure a domestic treble.

Ad

Martinez was under contract with the LaLiga champions until 2026, but the two parties have now ended the association on mutual agreement. The 34-year-old has since moved to Al-Nassr on a free transfer, with his arrival generating much optimism among fans.

The Riyadh-based club have managed a coup by convincing Martinez to leave Barcelona, especially since he was an integral part of Hansi Flick's setup last season. The Spaniard is expected to become a mainstay at the back for Jorge Jesus in the upcoming season, and will have his eyes on the Saudi Pro League. Interestingly, Al-Nassr are yet to win the league since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the club in December 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More