Amid rumors linking them with Cody Gakpo, Bayern Munich enquire about signing another Liverpool star: Reports

Amidst rumors that Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, the German giants have reportedly enquired about another Reds attacker in Colombian winger Luis Diaz. According to TBR Football, the Bavarians are highly interested in making a move for a left-sided attacker, with the 26-year-old high on their transfer wishlist.

Diaz joined Liverpool from Portuguese side FC Porto for a reported €54 million fee in January 2022. While he struggled to break into the Reds' starting lineup immediately, he slowly found his feet at Anfield and is now considered one of the best wingers in world football.

The 2024-25 season was by far his most productive campaign in a Liverpool shirt, as he racked up 17 goals and eight assists in 50 games across all competitions. His impressive performances have caught the eye of multiple top European clubs like Bayern and Barcelona, as well as the Saudi Pro League.

According to TBR Football's chief correspondent, Graeme Bailey, the 33-time Bundesliga champions have made an official enquiry about Diaz. Vincent Kompany's side had also showcased interest in Gakpo, but it is believed that the Reds' administration is unwilling to part ways with the Netherlands international.

It is believed that the Bavarians really like Diaz; however, the steep fee that they would likely have to pay for his transfer could deter them from making a move. TBR Football also reported that the Saudi Pro League remains an enticing option for the winger, which has put the onus on Liverpool to decide his future.

"They're keeping an eye on him" - Liverpool expert makes claim about reported attacking transfer target

Liverpool expert David Lynch has claimed that the Reds have continued to keep an eye on Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike ahead of a potential summer move. While the Englishman claimed that the Merseysiders have maintained a 'degree of interest', he asserted that he was unsure if it was 'going to turn into anything'.

After an under-par spell at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Ekitike joined Frankfurt, initially on loan in February 2024 and then permanently ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his 18 months at the Waldstadion thus far, he has racked up 26 goals and 14 assists, attracting interest from world-class European sides, including the Reds.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch asserted that the 23-year-old would fit perfectly into Arne Slot's squad at Anfield. He said:

"Ekitike feels the most Liverpool-like signing in terms of age, profile, scoring. The way he plays, he would feel like quite a good fit. But whether he's going to become anything concrete (is unclear). One thing I could say definitely is that they have watched him, they're keeping an eye on him - as multiple clubs are - so that's the news.

"There is some degree of interest (from the Reds) but whether that's going to turn into anything, it's very hard to say... There's definitely interest there, but whether they will move forward with it or not is quite difficult to say at the moment."

