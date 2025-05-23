Amid rumors linking Wydad Casablanca with Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, source close to Moroccan club responds

The rumors linking Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Wydad Casablanca are reportedly untrue. Spanish outlet Marca recently reported that the Moroccan-based club were considering signing the Portuguese superstar to lead their attack in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that will kick off in the United States next month.
FIFA had announced that they will allow flexibility this summer for clubs that are participating in the revamped Club World Cup. This means the participating clubs will be granted two transfer windows. One will allow them to be able to sign up to six players without long-term contracts. With Ronaldo’s current contract with Al-Nassr expiring this summer, and due to the fact that the Riyadh-based club will not play in the Club World Cup, the 40-year-old has been linked to several clubs participating in the tournament.
As per Marca, Wydad are ‘seeking the sporting and social incentive’ that Ronaldo would bring as they prepare to compete against the best teams in the world. But according to Reuters, Wydad Casablanca are not in talks to sign the Portuguese captain from Al-Nassr.
What further fueled speculation that Wydad might be hinting at a blockbuster short-term signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is that the club posted a short video on its X account a few days ago showing the Portuguese flag.
However, sources close to the Casablanca-based club have poured cold water on the possible signing, telling Reuters:
"It was just a friendly talk between Wydad's president and an agent close to Ronaldo, without going beyond informal discussions."
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end the 2024-25 season trophyless with Al-Nassr. However, he leads the way in the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with 24 goals to his name.
Cristiano Ronaldo's contract extension with Al-Nassr stalls – Reports
Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract extension talks with Al-Nassr have reportedly stalled amid uncertainty about the club’s direction. Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in 2023, put pen to paper on a two-year deal that is set to expire this summer.
As per reports, both parties have reached a verbal agreement to extend his stay until 2026. The deal will see the Portuguese earn a whopping €200m (£169m) next season.
However, the latest report as per TEAMtalk is that Ronaldo's proposed contract extension has been thrown into doubt. It is believed that the 40-year-old himself requested that the contract be put on hold as he is concerned about the team’s progress and sporting project.
The fact that Al-Nassr might also fail to qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite has added further uncertainty to his future at the club.