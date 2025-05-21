Surprise club keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo as they want him for the Club World Cup: Reports

Surprise club Wydad Casablanca is reportedly interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr. The Moroccan side wants to bring the Portuguese superstar in for the Club World Cup.

Ad

After two-and-a-half years in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr is set to expire in June 2025. There are no reports of a renewal yet, keeping the Portuguese's future open. The Knights of Najd are set to end the season trophyless once again, despite Ronaldo scoring 33 times in 39 games across competitions. They have also failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League, which has reportedly further affected Ronaldo's contract renewal talks.

Ad

Trending

According to MARCA (h/t GOAL), Wydad Casablanca has come in as a surprise club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in a short-term deal for the Club World Cup. The tournament is set to take place between June 14 and July 13 in the United States. Wydad are looking to sign the legendary Portuguese for only the said duration, with them set to face Manchester City, Juventus, and Al-Ain in the group stages.

Wydad want to utilize Cristiano Ronaldo's presence for both the commercial and the sporting benefits. They believe the Portuguese can help them go far in the Club World Cup and wish to take advantage of his undecided future. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is reportedly open to an exit from Al-Nassr.

Ad

The Portuguese talisman has been linked to Brazilian side Botafogo in recent weeks. An emotional return to his boyhood side, Sporting CP, has also not been ruled out. Other Saudi sides are also under consideration, while a renewal at Al-Nassr has not been completely disregarded yet.

Brazilian coach Botafogo responds to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In a recent press conference (h/t ESPN), Brazilian side Botafogo coach Renato Paiva responded to rumors linking the club to a potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer. Paiva said:

Ad

"Christmas is only in December ... But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that. I don't know anything. I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good."

Ad

Paiva added that such questions should be asked to the club's owner, John Textor, and said:

"This question needs to be asked in another language."

Like Wydad Casablanca, Botafogo are also set to participate in the Club World Cup between June and July. Signing Ronaldo could give them a boost in the tournament, which is a golden opportunity for multiple clubs to win silverware ahead of the next season.

Botafogo will face Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Seattle Sounders in the Club World Cup. Ronaldo's archrival Lionel Messi is also set to take part with MLS side Inter Miami. Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo's participation in the Club World Cup could see him compete against European clubs over two years after leaving European football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More