Andre Onana makes Manchester United future decision amid Saudi Pro League interest - Reports 

Andre Onana is reportedly unwilling to leave Manchester United this summer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has garnered interest from Saudi Arabian sides and AS Monaco.

Ad

Onana joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in 2023 for a reported fee of £47.3 million. However, he's been unable to impress during his time at Old Trafford, making multiple costly errors. He has kept 24 clean sheets in 101 games for United but has been culpable for numerous goals.

Hence, as per The Guardian, Manchester United could look to upgrade on Onana this summer. Last season, Ruben Amorim said about the goalkeeper:

“We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad. We need to improve. We cannot change all the players. We need to improve every position on the field. Goalkeeper is the same; we can work with André. André Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. We have some seasons where we are [all] underperforming.”

Ad

Trending

For financial reasons, Manchester United will need to sell Onana if they are to sign a new goalkeeper. He has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford. The Cameroon international, however, is unwilling to leave and is determined to prove his worth to Amorim and the club.

Pundit urges Manchester United to replace Andre Onana with Emi Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's future is under speculation this summer, amidst links to Manchester United. Former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe believes the club should sign the Argentine to replace Andre Onana. He suggested that the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper will earn them 10-12 points on his own.

Ad

Sharpe said:

“United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don’t think there’s a club in the world that wouldn’t take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He’s like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn’t pull off and he’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season.”

Ad

He added:

“I think the goalkeeping area is a questionable one. Is it a priority? No. But if the opportunity comes along to upgrade and get a few quid for Onana then I think it’s something they’ll look at. I’m still surprised they let David de Gea go. I know his last two seasons weren’t great but I still think they were better than what Onana has been. He pulls off good saves but then he lets in school boy error goals.”

Martinez has kept 70 clean sheets in 212 games for Aston Villa since arriving from Arsenal in 2020. He has also been crucial in Argentina's recent World Cup (2022) and Copa America (2021 and 2024) triumphs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More