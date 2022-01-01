Antonio Conte wants to sign Barcelona outcast in January but Tottenham unwilling to pay a transfer fee: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho this month. However, the Premier League club are unwilling to pay a transfer fee, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Barcelona have strengthened their ranks with the additions of Ferran Torres and Dani Alves this month. However, the La Liga giants have to move a few players out to be able to register new arrivals.

Xavi's side are said to have placed a number of players on the transfer list. Among those who Barcelona are prepared to sell during the ongoing transfer window is Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is said to have come to terms with the fact that he will have to leave Barcelona to keep his hopes of earning a place in Brazil's World Cup squad alive. However, finding a club for the 29-year-old has proven to be difficult so far.

Premier League outfit Tottenham have now emerged as an option for Coutinho. According to the aforementioned source, Conte has identified the former Liverpool star as an ideal candidate to bolster his squad this month.

Spurs, though, are keen to take advantage of Barcelona's poor financial condition if reports are to be believed. The north London giants are said to have offered to sign Coutinho on a free transfer.

Coutinho is Barcelona's highest-paid player and the Catalans would be delighted to get him off their wage bill. However, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta wants a transfer fee of €20m from the Brazilian's sale.

With Tottenham reluctant to pay a transfer fee for Coutinho, it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with Barcelona before the window slams shut.

Tottenham are not the only club interested in Barcelona outcast Coutinho

Spurs are not the only club interested in acquiring the Brazil international's services. Premier League club Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Coutinho recently. The Gunners, though, would only step up their interest in the player if the deal suits them.

There have also been suggestions that Coutinho is prepared to return to Brazil this month on a loan deal. Everton are also another option for the attacker.

With the transfer window now open, it remains to be seen where the Barcelona outcast's future lies.

