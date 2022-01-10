Antonio Rudiger chooses between Real Madrid and PSG as Chelsea contract standoff continues: Reports

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has made his preference between Real Madrid and PSG known as talks of his contract renewal have run into a stonewall. The German's contract with the Blues expires this summer despite him being one of their best performers in the ongoing season.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival has rejuvenated the centre-back's career, which appeared to go off the rails under Frank Lampard. Rudiger's assured displays at the heart of the London side's backline played a key role in their Champions League glory last season. He has continued in the same vein in the 2021/22 campaign.

The club are looking to tie the German down to a new deal that will keep him at the club for a few more years but are yet to make a breakthrough.

PSG have offered him a €7 million deal but Rudiger prefers a move to the Spanish giants .

Their £140,000-a-week offer is still short of the £200,000 that Rudiger is demanding. If a new deal isn't reached, the Blues might lose the star on a free transfer in the summer, with PSG having already tabled a £6 million offer for the defender.

However, the 28-year-old is more interested in joining Real Madrid although rumors suggest the Spanish giants won't be pursuing him this summer. The path from Stamford Bridge to the Santiago Bernabeu is well-trodden, with Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard both taking the same route in the past.

In fact, according to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Rudiger has personally reached out to his former teammates for advice on a potential move to the Spanish capital.

Chelsea must pull out all the stops to keep Rudiger

While the side's more glamorous stars have garnered all the headlines, Rudiger has been the unsung hero of the squad. The defender has been at the top of his game under Tuchel, becoming a reliable figure at the back.

His partnership with Thiago Silva is has been impressive as the duo have provided the foundations for their team's title successes.

Letting Rudiger go would be detrimental to the Blues' defensive set-up while the prospect of losing him on a free transfer will only add salt to their wounds. Rudiger's demands may seem exorbitant but they certainly aren't unreasonable, given the impact he's had in the last 12 months.

The German is still only 28, and in the prime of his life, so the London club will stand to benefit greatly if Rudiger agrees to a new contract.

Chelsea will play Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the second leg tie of their Carabao Cup tie.

