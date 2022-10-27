Antonio Rudiger does not speak to Real Madrid veteran who could leave in 2023: Reports

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger reportedly does not converse with teammate Nacho Fernandez due to competition between the two defenders over playing time.

According to El Nacional, the Spaniard envies Rudiger as he has comfortably displaced Nacho in the defensive pecking order. The latter was content with being a substitute behind the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba last season.

He scored thrice in 42 appearances across competitions under manager Carlo Ancelotti last campaign. However, things have markedly changed for the 32-year-old.

He has appeared in just eight matches in all competitions this term, with four of them coming from the bench. Rudiger, meanwhile, has scored twice in 16 appearances across competitions in his debut season in Spain.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma defender has effectively rendered Nacho expendable at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, the veteran is contemplating a change of scenery once his contract expires at the end of the season.

He is reportedly jealous of Rudiger and does not talk to him in the dressing room.

The Spaniard is a one-club man who has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 283 games for Real Madrid throughout his senior career. His versatility has been crucial for the club as he has played in all positions in a back four.

The Spaniard's dream has been to retire at Madrid. However, that looks unlikely considering the steep reduction in his playing time under Ancelotti.

Nacho is at least above Jesus Vallejo in the pecking order. Madrid's No. 5 is yet to make a single appearance for Los Blancos this campaign.

Antonio Rudiger gives verdict on Real Madrid's Karim Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on October 17 in Paris. The award was handed to him by none other than Zinedine Zidane, who went on to describe Benzema as his 'brother'.

Rudiger himself finished in the top 30, tied for 25th position with Mike Maignan, Joao Cancelo, Christopher Nkunku, Darwin Nunez, and Joshua Kimmich. Speaking about Benzema's first-ever Ballon d'Or win, Rudiger said (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Benzema deserved the Ballon d’Or, and I’m proud to be in the top 30 too."

It was the first time in four years that a Real Madrid player lifted the award after Luka Modric's win in 2018. Benzema registered 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions last campaign.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are cruising in the league and Europe this campaign.

They have already qualified for the Champions League knockout rounds with a game to spare and sit atop the La Liga table with 31 points from 11 games.

