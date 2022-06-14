Argentina international rejects Manchester United and Arsenal as he decides on future: Reports 

Manchester United and Arsenal are both active players in the transfer market this year and are intent on revamping their squad. Both clubs have expressed interest in signing Paulo Dybala in an attempt to bolster their squads.

According to a report published by Italian paper Gazetta dello Sport, the two Premier League giants are set to lose the race to sign the Argentina forward. Inter Milan are reportedly the frontrunners to secure Dybala's signature and are in advanced stages with their negotiations.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Paulo Dybala getting closer to joining Inter for four years. The talks are in the final stages. Inter want 3 years, Dybala wants 5 years and they went half way. This via @CLMerlo Paulo Dybala getting closer to joining Inter for four years. The talks are in the final stages. Inter want 3 years, Dybala wants 5 years and they went half way. This via @CLMerlo. https://t.co/fiZKoLA9Na

Paulo Dybala's contract at Juventus is set to expire this month and the Bianconeri are willing to let him leave on a free transfer. Dybala played a talismanic role for Juventus during his early years under Massimiliano Allegri but has since seen his form dwindle in the Serie A.

The Argentine star still has several years ahead of him in the top flight, however, and Inter Milan could use his talents. The Nerazzurri conceded the Serie A title to arch-rivals AC Milan this year and are also looking to improve their squad ahead of a renewed title charge.

Manchester United and Arsenal set to lose out on Paulo Dybala signing

Arsenal and Manchester United could retract their interest

Paulo Dybala is reportedly in 'total agreement' with Inter Milan and is only a few days away from joining the club. According to the Italian media, his mother played a key role in the decision and has managed to convince him to stay in the Serie A.

Dybala is reportedly set to join Inter Milan on a four-year contract, and could earn a fee of £6 million per season at the club. With the Argentina international closing in on a deal with the Nerazzurri, Arsenal and Manchester United will have to assess their other options in the transfer market.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



Inter are gonna meet also with Raoul Bellanova’s agents tomorrow to seal the deal with Cagliari. Paulo Dybala’s agents and Inter will meet again next week in order to reach full agreement on free move. Salary offered worth almost €6m net per season plus add-ons.Inter are gonna meet also with Raoul Bellanova’s agents tomorrow to seal the deal with Cagliari. Paulo Dybala’s agents and Inter will meet again next week in order to reach full agreement on free move. Salary offered worth almost €6m net per season plus add-ons. 🇦🇷 #InterInter are gonna meet also with Raoul Bellanova’s agents tomorrow to seal the deal with Cagliari.

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their manager this year and are in desperate need of reinforcements after a poor season. The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the Premier League table and have plenty of work ahead of them in the transfer market.

Arsenal are a step ahead in their transitional phase but are yet to qualify for the UEFA Champions League under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have built a squad for the future but have flattered to deceive far too often for their own liking.

With Inter Milan offering Paulo Dybala access to Europe's elite competition, a move to either of the two Premier League giants is unlikely to be high on his agenda. Dybala is also set to earn a high salary with the Nerazzurri and his wages could deter Manchester United and Arsenal from pursuing his signature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far