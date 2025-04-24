Arsenal accused of trying to break UEFA rule ahead of Champions League semi-final first leg clash vs PSG: Reports

Arsenal have been accused of trying to break a UEFA rule ahead of their Champions League semifinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Gunners host the Ligue 1 champions at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 29.

Ad

UEFA rules dictate that clubs should allocate 5% of seats to away fans, which means that the French giants can have 3000 fans at the Emirates. However, according to Sport Bible (via France Bleu), the north London side are trying to get that number down to 2500.

The report adds that the ticket office in the away end at the Emirates hasn't opened yet, even though there are only six days left for the game. PSG fans are now in the dark regarding the matter and are unable to purchase tickets for the tie.

Ad

Trending

The Parisians also had 3000 fans in the stands for the group stage game earlier this season, which Arsenal won 2-0 via goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. The Gunners are trying to reduce the number of opposition fans in the stands for the upcoming game, and have provided no reason for their decision.

PSG are reportedly fighting for their due, but signs are ominous so far. Interestingly, the north London side were also accused of breaking FA Cup allocation rules in January against Manchester United. The Red Devils were entitled to have 9000 fans in the stands, but were only given an allocation of 8000 by Arsenal.

Ad

Have Arsenal already completed their first signing for the summer?

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have already secured the services of Martin Zubimendi ahead of the summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners, and the club have reportedly won the race for his signature.

Ad

Zubimendi has been in tremendous form for Real Sociedad in recent times and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. The 26-year-old has registered two goals and two assists from 43 games across competitions this season.

The north London side have convinced the player, and the deal is practically done, as per the aforementioned report. Arsenal are likely to bid adieu to Jorginho and Thomas Partey this summer, with both players in the final months of their respective contracts.

Zubimendi could be an upgrade on the duo at the Emirates. However, Sport Witness report that the move could still collapse if the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) ownership refuses to pay the Spaniard's €60m release clause this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More