Arsenal add England international linked with Tottenham to their list of potential summer transfer targets: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly added Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze to their transfer radar as part of their preparations for next season. The England international is also linked with a move to their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

The Gunners have been actively involved in the transfer market this summer. They are reportedly on the verge of signing Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga from Brentford and Chelsea, respectively. While they are yet to confirm their first summer signing, they have now identified another player as a potential target.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have added Eberechi Eze to their list of left-wing targets. The Gunners shifted their focus to the 26-year-old after it seemed like they couldn’t strike a deal with Real Madrid for Rodrygo Goes. Eze was one of Palace’s standout players in the 2024-25 campaign, with his biggest goal for the club coming against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Ad

Trending

The report added that the Gunners' interest in Eze stems from the fact that they deem the player a cheaper option than Rodrygo. While a move to the Emirates Stadium would be an upgrade for Eze, his signature will not come cheap. It is believed that Palace will want any of his suitors to pay his entire release clause of £68 million to secure a deal.

In the just-concluded season, Eze finished with 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions. His impressive performances didn’t go under the radar, as he recently received his first call-up to the England national team under manager Thomas Tuchel. Eze is contracted with Palace until 2027.

Ad

“Why not just give it to him?” – Arsenal interest in Premier League star branded ‘odd’

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has labeled Arsenal's pursuit of Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard as an awkward move. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Gunners have reached an agreement to sign the Dane as a replacement for Thomas Partey.

Ad

In a recent episode on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor opined that Norgaard is a decent player, but he believes the Gunners should prioritize signing a top striker.

“He’s an OK player. I get it for value, he’s a decent player, but you’re losing Thomas Partey,” Agbonlahor said. “It just seems a bit odd. Arsenal haven’t been able to agree a contract with Partey, that’s what’s happening, so say it’s over money...

Ad

"You’re paying £9milion for Norgaard - just give it to Partey as the difference in wages he’s asking for. Why not just give it to him? You know what he can do. It’s very odd. Arsenal don’t seem to be shopping in the top shops like Manchester City and Liverpool. They're shopping at Waitrose, Arsenal are at Asda.

Ad

“I get it, Jorginho’s gone and you need cover, but I’m sure Arsenal fans are looking at Liverpool spending £116m on Florian Wirtz and the money Man City are spending and thinking, ‘Come on, we don’t mind Norgaard coming in, but we need a top striker’.”

Partey’s contract at the Emirates will run out at the end of this month, and as per reports, he will leave the club as a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More