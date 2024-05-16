Arsenal in advance talks to sign €50 million-rated Chelsea target - Reports

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are in advanced talks with Chelsea target and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are expected to move for a new striker in the summer. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failed to perform as reliable goal sources this season and Mikel Arteta's team are keen on adding more firepower to their ranks.

Names like Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have emerged as potential options. However, Arsenal are reportedly holding advanced talks with Sesko and want to offer the striker a four-year-deal with the option of a fifth year.

The north Londoners are also reportedly ready to pay Sesko's €50 million release clause to facilitate the deal. Chelsea are also interested in Sesko as Mauricio Pochettino looks to further strengthen his attack, which consists of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Sesko, 20, has impressed for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 41 appearances across competitions. He has already played 27 times for Slovenia's national team, scoring 11 goals.

The Slovene looks like a player with a bright future ahead. He is contracted with Leipzig until the end of the 2027-28 season. However, paying his release clause could make the negotiations easier.

David Seaman wants Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Chelsea

Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place in Arsenal's starting XI and has been playing second-fiddle to David Raya. With Raya's loan move set to become permanent in the summer, Ramsdale's future looks bleak.

David Seaman has suggested the England international to move to a club like Chelsea and West Ham, where he can play and keep developing. Seaman said (via Metro):

"When I am looking at it, I think he could go to somewhere like Chelsea to give himself a better shot of getting first team action. I think there are few clubs he would suit, maybe someone like West Ham too."

Ramsdale has made only 11 appearances across competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets. His current estimated market value is €25 million, as per Transfermarkt.