Arsenal ahead of Manchester United and Newcastle in race to sign 23-year-old forward - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly leading Manchester United in the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer. The Nigerian striker is a target for Liverpool and Newcastle United too as they look to add firepower to their attack.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Napoli are open to selling Osimhen this summer and will encourage a bidding war.
The Italian side are not willing to let him leave for cheap and have slapped a €100 million price tag on the striker, who has scored 13 goals in the league this season.
Mikel Arteta's side desperately need a striker as they will be without a senior forward at the end of the season.
Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are heading towards the end of their contracts and will become free agents in the summer. Arsenal are looking to replace them and reportedly have no plans to offer them new deals.
Manchester United will also be in the market for a striker as Edinson Cavani is leaving the club. The Uruguayan has not played much this season and is reportedly eyeing a move to La Liga in the summer.
Manchester United target was close to Arsenal switch in the past
Victor Osimhen has revealed that Arsene Wenger tried to sign him during his time at the Emirates. However, the Nigerian striker rejected the offer and decided to join Napoli.
He told Independent:
"I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament (Under-17 World Cup) ended, and he wanted me to come to Arsenal. I had a lot of options. Barcelona; Inter Milan; Atletico Madrid; Juventus and the rest. Arsenal was a good option, but it wasn't the best at the time.
"I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18. I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility. Of course, one day I'd like to play for a big club in England… my priority is to play a lot of games.
"Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me."
The Gunners are once again in the race to sign him, but Manchester United are ready to fight them until the end.