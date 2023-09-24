Arsenal among 3 Premier League clubs interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from PSG: Reports 

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United could reportedly battle it out to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele on loan.

The Mirror reports that the three London rivals are keeping tabs on Dembele ahead of the January transfer window. The French winger only joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona weeks ago but has struggled to impress.

PSG paid Barca €50 million for the 26-year-old but he's without a goal or assist in six games across competitions at the Parc des Princes. Sources in Paris claim that Luis Enrique will consider sending him out on loan to a Premier League club in January.

However, the Parisians may be reluctant to sanction a loan move given they've only signed the France international. Enrique bolstered his attack in the summer with the signing of Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, Kang In Lee, and Marco Asensio alongside Dembele.

Thus, the Spanish coach does have plenty of options in attack amid the Frenchman's struggles. It appears he won't be without interest should PSG be willing to grant him a temporary departure.

Arsenal already have a glittering array of attackers at the Emirates in Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard. However, Mikel Arteta could be enticed to add a proven winner of Dembele's ilk to his squad. The Frenchman has won the FIFA World Cup, three La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies during his career.

Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and West Ham manager David Moyes may be looking to add speed to their frontlines. There's no doubt that Dembele is one of Europe's most exciting attackers when he's at the top of his game.

Arsenal are reportedly Dembele's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe's preference if he heads to the EPL

Kylian Mbappe is attracted by Arsenal's current project.

According to The Independent, Dembele's teammate Kylian Mbappe would desire a move to Arsenal if he were to step foot in the Premier League. The France captain spent much of the summer being touted with a PSG exit.

Mbappe informed the Parisians that he didn't want to commit his future to the club. This led to him being banished to a squad of undesirables and there was an expectation that he wouldn't be at the Parc des Princes once the transfer window closed.

Real Madrid were viewed as the frontrunner to sign the 24-year-old but Liverpool were also named as a potential contender in the race for PSG's all-time record goalscorer.

However, Mbappe was more fond of a move to Arsenal rather than Anfield as he's been impressed by the project Arteta has overseen at the Emirates. If he were to ever join the Gunners he would follow in the footsteps of France icon Thierry Henry.

It remains to be seen if the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will ever head to the English top-flight. However, if he does it could be to join the north Londoners to become their protagonist on their mission to end their 19-year wait for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have perhaps long been in need of a prolific center-forward of the PSG superstar's ilk. He comes off a season in which he finished Ligue 1 top goalscorer with 29 goals in 34 games. He's started this season with eight goals in just five games.

Thus, the prospect of possessing both Mbappe and Dembele is an enticing one for Gunners fans. The duo would only further improve an exciting young squad that is being assembled at the Emirates. But the chances that both, if either, of them, do make the move is perhaps low but it highlights the work Arteta has accomplished.