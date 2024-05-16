Arsenal to battle Manchester City for Premier League star this summer - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle Manchester City in an attempt to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, the Gunners have made initial contact with the player's entourage along with the Cityzens over a potential move (via CaughOffSide).

This report claims that the Brazilian has a £100 million release clause for only a part of the summer. He's impressed this campaign for the Magpies, having made 49 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and assisting eight.

The two aforementioned sides will now reportedly have less competition as Paris Saint-Germain, who were previously looking to sign Guimaraes, have cooled their interest.

The Gunners are looking for the perfect long-term partner for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard at the base of midfield. Thomas Partey has shown he's injury-prone, while Jorginho isn't seen as a long-term solution either.

With Guimaraes playing as a number six, Rice could be used in a more advanced role, as seen in previous matches. A move to the Emirates may also suit the 26-year-old, who could then challenge for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Currently, Arsenal are second in the league, two points behind Manchester City heading into the final day of the season. They were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

Gary Neville points out Declan Rice's best position in the Arsenal midfield

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Declan Rice's best position in midfield is the number eight role rather than number six. Arsenal have opted to use either Thomas Partey or Jorginho as their deepest midfielder, allowing Rice to operate in a box-to-box role.

This move has paid dividends as the England international has scored seven goals and assisted 10 across competitions this season. Speaking about the 25-year-old, Neville told Sky Sports (via Arsenal Insider):

"Rice is not that position (No.6), that's been established this season, that Partey or Jorginho have had to come in. Rice can't play that position very well, he's better off on the left (as an eight). That's been established by Mikel Arteta."

Despite Neville's comments, Rice has also performed well when deployed as a number six. Expect him to start in an advanced midfield role when the Gunners host Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the season on Sunday (May 19).