Arsenal to battle PSG for 25-year-old star with £113 million release clause - Reports

Arsenal are set to battle it out with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via PSG Talk).

The Parisians are reportedly looking to replace Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the Parc des Prices at the end of the season. However, they will face stiff competition from the Gunners, who are also seeking striking reinforcements.

Many were suggesting that Arsenal needed to bring in a striker in January, with Gabriel Jesus failing to live up to expectations this season. The Brazilian forward has netted just four Premier League goals in 17 appearances.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has been pushed further down the pecking order, with Kai Havertz playing as a number nine in Jesus' absence. Amid these circumstances, it is claimed that Mikel Arteta and Co. and pursuing their interest in Osimhen, who is said to have a £113 million release clause.

This season, the Nigeria international has bagged eight goals and three assists across competitions. Overall, he's managed 67 goals and 17 assists from 119 appearances for Napoli while winning Serie A once.

A move to the Emirates may be tempting, with the Gunners poised to battle it out for the Premier League title with Manchester City and Liverpool. Arsenal are also in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and will be favorites in their Round-of-16 tie against Porto.

Kai Havertz says Arsenal need to share goalscoring burden amid search for a striker

Kai Havertz

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz deputized for injured Gabriel Jesus in the number nine role during the Gunners' 5-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday, February 17.

The German scored the Gunners' final goal of the night, marking his sixth strike for the campaign across competitions.

Speaking after the match, Havertz said (via Mirror):

"We keep being focused because I know you guys after one game without five goals you’re gonna write we need a striker! It’s not only because of the strikers that you don’t score goals, defenders can score goals for us. That’s so important."

Even without a prolific striker, Arsenal have been ruthless in front of goal of late. They've scored 21 goals in their last five Premier League matches, and are now second in the standings, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's men host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, February 24.