Arsenal and Chelsea among 5 clubs interested in signing 25-year-old who could cost around €50 million: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign Arsenal and Real Madrid target Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Brazilian is reportedly also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund.

As per a report in Cadena SER via MARCA, Manchester City want €50 million for the sale of Jesus this summer. The price tag and need for a striker if Lukaku heads back to Inter has reportedly seen Chelsea jump in the race.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”.“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. https://t.co/kEHF2LqAdC

Arsenal and Tottenham were the clubs keen on signing Jesus this summer, with the Gunners holding talks with the player's agents. Mikel Arteta will probably have just Eddie Nketiah as a striker, with reports claiming the Gunners have offered him a new deal. Antonio Conte is also looking to bolster his attacking options.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is also said to be keen on getting the Brazilian forward after the club missed out on Kylian Mbappe. Borussia Dortmund have signed Karim Adeyemi as a replacement for Erling Haaland but are also said to be in the race for Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.

Jesus has a year left on his current Manchester City contract and is open to an exit. The Brazilian has spoken about his wish to play more regularly, but those chances at Etihad could diminish with Haaland and Julián Álvarez joining the squad next season.

Chelsea and Arsenal target wants to play more regularly

Gabriel Jesus spoke to The Guardian earlier this year and confirmed that he wanted to play more regularly. He added that it was the same for all forwards at Manchester City and said:

"It's not time to think about this. You expect me to say this, but it's true. This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. It's not just me, it's [all] the players. If you ask, everyone's going to say 'I want to play' and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think. I know what I expect of course but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it's not just me, it's Riyad [Mahrez], sometimes Raz [Sterling], and [Jack] Grealish arrives this season and sees how it is here. We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards."

Chelsea target Jesus is currently with the Brazil national team playing international friendlies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far