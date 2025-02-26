Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool face fresh competition from Premier League side for 23-year-old attacker: Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool could face fresh competition from Premier League giants Newcastle United in the hunt for 23-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike (via The Hard Tackle). The French striker broke through the first team at Reims before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. He has now joined up with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, where he has scored 12 goals in 22 Bundesliga games this season.

His impressive performances in front of the goal have understandably piqued the interest of overseas clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool all monitoring him. With his contract set to expire in 2029, Frankfurt have all the advantages at the negotiation table, and the German club will reportedly ask for €80 million.

This high fee has stalled interest in his services but his performances have seen Newcastle United hold a continued interest in him. The Magpies could potentially sell Alexander Isak to Arsenal or another club this summer, setting Ekitike up as a quality replacement. If the Gunners cannot sign Isak, a move for the Frankfurt forward could be in the works.

Chelsea are focused on a long-term strategy of signing young players who can immediately impact the first team and Ekitike fits the bill perfectly. The Reds, on the other hand, are prepared to let go of Darwin Nunez and view the 23-year-old as the Uruguay international's replacement.

Chelsea legend expects Liverpool to win Premier League title despite Arsenal hopes

Chelsea icon Joe Cole expects Liverpool to win the Premier League title despite Arsenal looking to fight until the very end. The gap between the Reds in first place and the Gunners in second is currently 11 points.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has promised that the Gunners will not give up on the title race even though there are just 12 games left in the league. However, Joe Cole does not see the Merseysiders losing their lead to the crown as he said (via Eurosport):

"Unfortunately for them, even if they win every game, I still think it won't be enough... [Arsenal are] still in the Champions League. They have an outside chance of the league, but even if they win every game, I still think it's Liverpool's."

The Premier League is set to continue in midweek. Liverpool face Newcastle today (February 26) at Anfield while the Gunners face Nottingham Forest away from home. Chelsea have already played their midweek fixture, beating Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge yesterday (February 25).

